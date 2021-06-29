LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities are searching for two teenage sisters who were last seen Monday in the North Hills neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley.
Brenda Castro, 15, and Angie Garcia, 14, were last seen around 5 a.m. Monday in the area of Nordhoff Street and Aqueduct Avenue.
According to Los Angeles police, the two were in a car with their mother on their way from San Diego to Oakland when the mother pulled over at the Nordhoff Street exit along the 405 Freeway because of an argument.
At one point, the mother briefly stepped away from the car and returned to find it gone, police said. The mother has not heard from her daughters since.
The car is described as a white 2014 Dodge Charger with black racing stripes on the hood, tinted windows and black rims. The license plate is unknown.
Angie is described as Hispanic, 5-foot-5, 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Her sister Brenda is described as 5-foot-6, 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call LAPD detectives at 818-832-0609 or 1-877-LAPD-24-7.