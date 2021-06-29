LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department is seeking information on the identity of a fatal hit-and-run suspect.
The City of Los Angeles is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the identity, arrest and prosecution of the person responsible for striking and killing Leo Dimeglio.
On June 10 around 11:41 p.m., Dimeglio was riding his bicycle eastbound on Jefferson Blvd. in Los Angeles when he was struck by a vehicle described as a dark-colored SUV with LED headlights.
The driver of the vehicle failed to render aid and fled from the scene eastbound on Jefferson Blvd.
Dimeglio suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Daniel Ramirez or Officer Andrew Guzman, South Traffic Division at (323) 421-2500.