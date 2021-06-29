LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A group of Los Angeles politicians spent Monday night in a new tiny home village that is slated to open in Tarzana next week.
L.A. City Councilmen Bob Blumenfield and Kevin DeLeon, along with California state Sen. Henry Stern, spent the night in the Tarzana Cabin Community at the Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission on West Topham Street.
The new tiny home village will open July 5. Each home will be 64-square-feet in size with two beds and air conditioning.
The community will have 76 tiny homes, 10 bathrooms and 10 showers. It will be capable of housing up to 150 people.
“To get folks directly off the streets, into a better environment, an environment that has a roof, that has a locking door, that has air conditioning, heat, power, and most importantly its got services, and a service provider that will work with them,” Blumenfield told CBSLA Monday.
The tiny home communities have proven controversial. A second similar community is being built in Reseda. In April, Blumenfield held a public meeting about the project that drew a large group of upset neighbors.
Meanwhile, in Venice on Monday, an initiative spearheaded by Councilman Mike Bonin got underway in which homeless residents living on along the Venice Boardwalk are being offered a pathway to permanent housing.
The goal is to get the nearly 200 people who live on the boardwalk housed in converted motels and shelters within the next six weeks.