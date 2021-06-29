LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Charges were filed Tuesday against a Wilmington man accused in a weekend drive-by shooting that injured three in downtown Long Beach, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.
Jonathan Rodriguez-Zamora, 23, has been charged with three counts of attempted murder in connection with the shooting.READ MORE: Pasadena Police Investigating Dodgers Pitcher Trevor Bauer for Alleged Assault
The shooting happened at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday outside the Hooters restaurant at Shoreline Drive and Aquarium Way. Authorities said two men and a 13-year-old boy were wounded.
Police said the shots were fired from a vehicle and one bullet went through the front door of the restaurant, and one of the victims ran inside the restaurant for help.
“From what I understand, it was a very chaotic scene,” Long Beach Police Department Chief Robert Luna said following the shooting. “Thank God we had several officers on the spot, and our officers are amazing.”READ MORE: SoCal Beaches Score High On Heal The Bay Beach Report Card
Shortly after the shooting, officers stopped a vehicle believed to be involved with the shooting and arrested Rodriguez-Zamora and two minors — a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old. Police said a firearm was recovered from the vehicle.
It was not immediately clear if charges were filed against the teens.
Rodriguez-Zamora is set to be arraigned July 13.MORE NEWS: Will The Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Need A Booster Shot Against The Delta COVID Variant?
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)