ARCADIA (CBSLA) — A 3-year-old colt was euthanized after fracturing his leg while training at Santa Anita.
Uncle Boogie broke his left humerus while galloping on Sunday. The attending veterinarian recommended humane euthanasia, Santa Anita officials said.READ MORE: Encino Brothers, Their Wives Found Guilty In Fraudulent COVID-19 Relief Loan Scheme; $18 Million Spent On Luxury Homes, Jewelry, A Harley-Davidson
Uncle Boogie, owned by Eric Homme and trained by Andrew Lerner, had six starts in his career — four at Santa Anita and two at the Del Mar Racetrack in San Diego County — and had two first-place finishes.READ MORE: East LA Mother Sandra Chico Arrested For Murder In Deaths Of 3 Young Children
During the Arcadia track’s winter/spring meeting, eleven horses died from a racing or training injury.MORE NEWS: 20 Arrested As Catalytic Converter Thefts Surge In Torrance
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)