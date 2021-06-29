PACOIMA (CBSLA) — A pursuit of a suspected stolen vehicle ended late Tuesday night in Pacoima with a violent crash.
The crash happened near the intersection of Glenoaks Boulevard and Branford Street after the driver of the suspected stolen Mercedes-Benz being pursued by Los Angeles Police Department officers crashed.
It appeared that the driver crashed into a tree and spun out, though it was not immediately clear what led up to the crash.
The driver of the vehicle was said to be conscious and breathing before being taken to the hospital by ambulance to be treated for unknown injuries.