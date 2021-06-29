CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:KCAL 9, Long Beach

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — With nearly 1,000 children who were being housed at the Long Beach Convention Center now reunited with their relatives and sponsors in the United States, city officials are looking forward to closing the emergency intake center.

Sleeping quarters set up inside Exhibit Hall B for migrant children are shown during a tour of the Long Beach Convention Center on April 22, 2021 in in Long Beach, California. Long Beach officials and officials with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services led the tour. Migrant children found at the border without a parent were scheduled to be temporarily housed at the facility beginning today. Officials say the center can accommodate up to 1,000 children. (Photo by Brittany Murray-Pool/Getty Images

Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia tweeted the good news on Monday.

READ MORE: East LA Mother Sandra Chico Arrested For Murder In Deaths Of 3 Young Children

“916 children from the Long Beach emergency intake shelter have now been reunited with relatives and sponsors in the United States. Thank you to everyone working to unify families, care for these kids, and provide critical immigration & legal services,” Garcia tweeted.

Emergency intake centers were set up at the Long Beach Convention Center and the Fairplex in Pomona to care for children who arrived unaccompanied at the U.S. border. The Long Beach facility was set up to house at least 1,000 children, who were cared for at the intake centers while authorities worked to reunite them with family members or sponsors in the U.S.

MORE NEWS: Stinky Surprise: Corpse Flower Set For Rare Bloom At San Marino’s Huntington Library

In a follow-up tweet, Garcia said 690 children remain at the shelter, which will close for good in just over a month.