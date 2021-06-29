LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — With nearly 1,000 children who were being housed at the Long Beach Convention Center now reunited with their relatives and sponsors in the United States, city officials are looking forward to closing the emergency intake center.
Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia tweeted the good news on Monday.READ MORE: East LA Mother Sandra Chico Arrested For Murder In Deaths Of 3 Young Children
“916 children from the Long Beach emergency intake shelter have now been reunited with relatives and sponsors in the United States. Thank you to everyone working to unify families, care for these kids, and provide critical immigration & legal services,” Garcia tweeted.
There are currently 690 children at the shelter. It will be closing in just over a month, and you can always find the most recently updated information on the city's website here:https://t.co/0EDwz2c99ZREAD MORE: 1 Killed After Pickup Truck Crashes Through Bridge Barrier, Lands On Eastbound 10 Freeway In Fontana
— Office of Mayor Robert Garcia (@LongBeachMayor) June 28, 2021
Emergency intake centers were set up at the Long Beach Convention Center and the Fairplex in Pomona to care for children who arrived unaccompanied at the U.S. border. The Long Beach facility was set up to house at least 1,000 children, who were cared for at the intake centers while authorities worked to reunite them with family members or sponsors in the U.S.MORE NEWS: Stinky Surprise: Corpse Flower Set For Rare Bloom At San Marino’s Huntington Library
In a follow-up tweet, Garcia said 690 children remain at the shelter, which will close for good in just over a month.