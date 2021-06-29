SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — More than nine tons of fireworks were seized during an 8-day task force investigation into illegal fireworks across San Bernardino County, authorities said Tuesday.
The task force — which included fire department investigators from Chino Valley, Colton, Rancho Cucamonga and Victorville – seized approximately 18,725 pounds of illegal fireworks and issued 99 citations resulting $111,250 in fines during the targeted enforcement between May and June.
"The use of illegal fireworks puts the public, our firefighters and police officers at risk creating an unnecessary burden and additional cost to our communities," San Bernardino County Fire Marshal Mike Horton said in a statement. "We can't go it alone. We need the public's help in combatting this growing crisis."
The public can report the sales or use of illegal fireworks at sbcfire.org.
All confiscated fireworks were turned over to the state Fire Marshal’s Office for destruction.