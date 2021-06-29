TORRANCE (CBSLA) — Police say they’ve arrested 20 people in connection with the rise in catalytic converter thefts in Torrance alone.
A drastic increase in thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles prompted Torrance police to target these thieves on June 7. In three weeks, police say they have made 20 arrests.
The arrests include people with stolen catalytic converters and other stolen property, burglary tools, plus evidence of other crimes involving illegal narcotics and identity theft. In some cases, police say some of the arrestees were awaiting trial in other open cases also involving catalytic converter thefts.
Most of Torrance’s catalytic converter thefts have happened overnight, and police say the community has pitched in to report these crimes as they occur.