INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) — The 6,000-seat performance venue at Stan Kroenke’s Hollywood Park development will be named YouTube Theater, the company announced Monday.
YouTube says its partnership with the Hollywood Park development is the first time lending its name to a building. YouTube Theater will be completed this summer, with its inaugural event scheduled for mid-summer.
"YouTube Theater will drive the uniqueness of YouTube by combining physical 'in real life' events that bring creators and fans together, while simultaneously sharing that same vent experience with our two billion global monthly users through livestreams and content," Angela Courtin, YouTube's vice president of brand marketing, said in a statement.
The 227,000-square-foot, three-story venue will have 6,000 seats, with an expansive view of the 6,100-square-foot stage – the furthest seat is just 164 feet from it. It’s located in the southernmost corner of the same roof canopy that stretches over SoFi Stadium and American Airlines Plaza. YouTube Theater will also feature six luxury boxes and a 1,200-square-foot hospitality spaces with adjacent dressing rooms and a 3,500-square-foot private club with 140 premium seats.
An multi-year booking agreement between Hollywood Park and Live Nation have already confirmed performances at the theater this year and next from Caifanes, Los Angeles Azules, Pitbull with Iggy Azalea, Black Pumas, Devo, Trippie Red, TLC with Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Alejandro Sanz, Christian Nodal, Marina, Erasure, and Louis Tomlinson.
The 10-year YouTube Theater deal is just a part of the company’s involvement with the sprawling Hollywood Park development. Google Cloud is also the exclusive cloud partner of the Los Angeles Rams, Chargers, and SoFi Stadium, and YouTube is the exclusive video and music streaming services partner of YouTube Theater, SoFi Stadium, Hollywood Park, the Rams and the Chargers.