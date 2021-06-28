LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Vice President Kamala Harris will take off from LAX Monday afternoon after spending the weekend at her home in Brentwood.
Harris will depart for Andrews Air force Base, near Washington, on Monday afternoon after spending four days in Brentwood. She did not make any public appearances.
The vice presidential motorcade will likely take the 405 Freeway back to LAX and cause some temporary closures in some residential streets in the West Los Angeles area and along the freeway.
This weekend’s trip was Harris’ fourth since becoming vice president. Her last visit was over Easter weekend.
Harris spent the weekend in Los Angeles after touring the Customs and Border Protection facility in El Paso, TX, then making a stop at the Paso Del Norte Port of Entry, one of the busiest pedestrian border crossings in the country.
