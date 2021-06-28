LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A suspect was shot by Los Angeles police officers following a pursuit that ended near the 5 Freeway in the Arleta neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley Monday morning.
The shooting occurred on the Terra Bella Street offramp from the northbound 5 Freeway.
The incident began just before 10 a.m. at Branford Street and Dorrington Avenue when officers attempted to pull over the suspect, according to the LAPD.
A pursuit ensued, which ended in a shooting about 10 minutes later. The suspect was rushed to a hospital in unknown condition. There was no word of any injuries to officers.
It’s unclear if the suspect was armed or why officers initially attempted the traffic stop.
The Terra Bella Street offramp was expected to be closed through at least 2:30 p.m., California Highway Patrol reports.