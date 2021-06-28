LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles police officers fatally shot a man following a pursuit that ended near the 5 Freeway in the Arleta neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley Monday morning.
The shooting occurred on the Terra Bella Street offramp from the northbound 5 Freeway at about 10 a.m.
The incident began just before 10 a.m. at Branford Street and Dorrington Avenue when officers attempted to stop the driver, according to the LAPD. The driver failed to pull over, leading police on a pursuit.
The chase ended about 10 minutes later after the driver, who was allegedly armed with a handgun, exited the vehicle. Police opened fire on the man. He was rushed to a hospital where he died from his injuries.
No officers were injured in the shooting. Police said a handgun was recovered at the scene.
The offramp was closed while police conducted their investigation.