LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Metro has opened a COVID-19 vaccination site near Bus Line 70 in Boyle Heights.
The site is located at 339 N. Fickett St. and will be open from 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, Metro officials said.
People can receive the Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine without an appointment.
COVID-19 tests are also available at the site, which is about a 10- minute walk away from the L (Gold) Line’s Soto Street Station.
The Boyle Heights vaccine site, which opened last week, is the sixth L.A. Metro location offering free vaccines.
Appointments can be made at carbonhealth.com.