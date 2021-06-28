LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A group of Los Angeles politicians will spend Monday night in a new tiny home village that is slated to open in Tarzana next week.
L.A. City Councilmen Bob Blumenfield and Kevin DeLeon, along with California state Sen. Henry Stern, will spend the night in the Tarzana Cabin Community at the Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission on West Topham Street.
The new tiny home village will open July 5. Each home will be 64-square-feet in size with two beds and air conditioning.
The community will have 76 tiny homes, 10 bathrooms and 10 showers.
“The purpose of this sleep over is to invite a small group of people to experience what our homeless guests will experience on July 5th when they begin to move in,” the politicians said in news release.
The tiny home communities have proven controversial. A second similar community is being built in Reseda. In April, Blumenfield held a public meeting about the project that drew a large group of upset neighbors.
