HEMET (CBSLA) — Firefighters on Monday were tackling a brush fire in the Hemet area of Riverside County.
The fire broke out near California Avenue and Lynn Avenue.
Several power lines were damaged due to the fire and thousands of customers from Southern California were out of power temporarily, officials said.
At last check, the fire grew to 122 acres and was 0% contained.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.