ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — The public’s help is needed Monday to identify a possible witness to the murder of a 17-year-old Anaheim boy.
Johnny Avalos was shot and killed at about 12:15 a.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of West Colchester Drive, according to Anaheim police. Police did not release information about the shooter or any other details about the shooting.
A dark pickup truck, towing a small trailer, was seen in the area, and detectives are trying to identify the driver. The driver is believed to be a witness and is not a suspect, police said.
Anyone with information about the vehicle can contact Anaheim police homicide Detective Gell at (714) 765-1417.