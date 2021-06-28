RIALTO (CBSLA) — Three people were killed Monday after crashing head-on into a box truck in Rialto.
The crash was reported at about 7:45 a.m. in the area of the 2500 block of South Riverside Avenue. Officers responding to the scene found a 2020 Nissan Altima with a female in the driver’s seat and three passengers.READ MORE: Visitors To San Diego Zoo Safari Park Alerted To Discovery Of Rabid Bat Last Week
The driver and two of her passengers were declared dead at the scene. The third passenger was seriously injured and was taken to a hospital for treatment, according to Rialto police.
The ages of the three people who died were not released, nor was the genders of the two passengers. Authorities say they will not release their identities pending notification of their families.READ MORE: Forward Progress Stopped On Peak Fire Burning In San Bernardino National Forest; Highway 18 Closed
People in two other vehicles involved in the crash were not injured.
Investigators say evidence on the road and witness statements indicate a Dodge Ram was driving southbound on Riverside Avenue in the left lane, south of the intersection at Santa Ana Avenue when a Nissan Altima speeding behind it abruptly turned and clipped the rear end of the truck. The Altima then veered left, then crossed into northbound Riverside Avenue traffic and crashed head-on into a box truck.MORE NEWS: Tickets Go On Sale For Long Beach Acura Grand Prix
Anyone with information about the crash or may have witnessed it can call Rialto police’s traffic bureau at (909) 421-4981.