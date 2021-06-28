EAST LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Three children were found dead Monday at a home in East Los Angeles, authorities said.
According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a home in the 600 block of Ferris Avenue, in the Belvedere Gardens area, at about 12:45 p.m. for reports of two children not breathing.READ MORE: New Plan To Clear Out Venice Homeless Encampments Includes Pathway To Permanent Housing
When the deputies arrived, they found three children — two boys and one girl — under the age of three unresponsive at the scene. They were pronounced dead.
Authorities did not immediately release the children’s names or manner of death, though the department described it as “suspicious.”READ MORE: Cypress Park Intersection Dedicated To 'Grease' Actress Annette Cardona
LASD Homicide Bureau Lt. Charles Calderaro said a 28-year-old woman, believed to be the children’s mother, was a person of interest in the case and has been taken into custody. There was no immediate information on the children’s father, who a family member said was also talking to police.
Authorities said there was no history of calls to the home.MORE NEWS: Luis Antonio Victoria Dominguez Charged For Allegedly Approaching Cockpit, Jumping From Taxiing Plane At LAX
Anyone with information was asked to contact LASD’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submit a report online at lacrimestoppers.org.