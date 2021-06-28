SAN GABRIEL (CBSLA) — Police Monday released surveillance video showing a man steal a woman’s purse at a San Gabriel Grocery store, knocking her to the ground.
According to the San Gabriel Police Department, three suspects robbed an Asian woman inside of the 99 Ranch Market, 140 West Valley Boulevard, in San Gabriel Square Saturday at about 8:41 p.m.
While they were fleeing the scene, police said they robbed another Asian woman. The women, both in their 40s, had their purses stolen.
It was not immediately known if the woman in the video was the first or second victim, nor was it known if either of the women sustained any injuries.
The suspects were believed to be three African American men in their 20s. Police said they believed the crimes to be strong-armed robberies with no weapons used.
Anyone with additional information was asked to call the San Gabriel Police Department Detective Bureau at 626-308-2835.