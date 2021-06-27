LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Authorities Sunday were searching for two women who stand accused of battering another woman before making off with her wallet in Long Beach.
Officers responded to the 300 block of E. Peace Street just before 1 p.m. last Thursday. When they arrived, they located a woman who had sustained minor injuries. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Authorities learned that the victim had been walking down the street when two women approached her and tried to take her purse. When she resisted, the women battered her and made off with her wallet, police said.
An investigation is underway. Anyone with information was asked to call the Long Beach Police Department’s Robbery Detectives at (562) 570-7464.