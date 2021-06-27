SIMI VALLEY (CBSLA) – The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department and Simi Valley Police Department were in pursuit of a hit-and-run suspect in a Ford F-150 pickup when the driver sheared off a fire hydrant and crashed into several parked cars.
The incident began at approximately 7:30 p.m. when VCSD requested assistance from Simi Valley PD in the pursuit that led into the City of Simi Valley. However, when SVPD attempted to catch up to the pursuit, the pickup truck was lost and the pursuit was terminated.
However, a short time later, citizens reported that a pickup matching the suspect's vehicle description had collided with a fire hydrant and several other vehicles in the area of Patricia Avenue and Duncan Street.
Police arrived on the scene and quickly determined it was the same vehicle suspected in the hit-and-run that led Ventura County deputies on the earlier chase.
Deputies subsequently arrested the suspected and an investigation is ongoing.