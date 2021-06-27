SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday continued to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a man in Santa Ana.
The shooting unfolded just before 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of W. 6th Street. Officers responded to a report of a male down in the area.
When they arrived, they located the victim who had been declared dead.
What led up to the shooting remained unknown.
Anyone with information was asked to call SAPD Homicide Section Detectives at (714) 245-8390.