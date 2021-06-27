AZUSA (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Homicide Bureau is assisting Azusa Police with a fatal officer involved shooting in the 900 block of West Sierra Madre.
Officials said the incident was reported around 12:50 p.m. and came in as a domestic dispute, in which both the now deceased male suspect and his wife called police separately.READ MORE: Lone Surviving Cow That Escaped Pico Rivera Meatpacking Plant Finds Home On Farm Sanctuary
According to Lt. Hugo Reynaga of LASD, the suspect, whose name has not yet been released, claimed his wife sprayed him with pepper spray.
When police responded, Lt. Reynaga said, the man exited his apartment three times, each time holding a kitchen knife. The fourth time he exited the apartment, rushing down the stairs toward police.READ MORE: BET Awards Marks First Major Awards Show To Return Since California's Reopening
Officers initially deployed a “stun bag” on the man, though it failed to stop him. When he continued charging officers, they shot him.
Police then attempted to revive the man. However, he died at the scene.MORE NEWS: Councilman Mike Bonin's Effort To House Venice Boardwalk Homeless To Start This Week
There are reports of one possible witness, though there will be no video of the incident as Azusa police officers do not wear body-cams.