By CBSLA Staff
COMPTON (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were investigating the shooting death of a motorcyclist in Compton.

The incident unfolded after 12:40 a.m. Sunday in the area of South Wilmington Avenue and West Artesia Boulevard.

It was there that deputies responded to a traffic collision.

When they arrived, they found a motorcyclist in the street. He had sustained gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital where he died.

The victim was described as a Black man in his 30s.

No further details were available.