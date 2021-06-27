COMPTON (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were investigating the shooting death of a motorcyclist in Compton.
The incident unfolded after 12:40 a.m. Sunday in the area of South Wilmington Avenue and West Artesia Boulevard.
It was there that deputies responded to a traffic collision.
When they arrived, they found a motorcyclist in the street. He had sustained gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital where he died.
The victim was described as a Black man in his 30s.
No further details were available.