LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Former “Smallville” actress Allison Mack, arrested in 2018 on federal charges of sex-trafficking, spoke out Saturday, just days before she’s due to be sentenced for her role in the NXIVM sex-cult.
Mack pled guilty to accusations that she manipulated women into becoming sex-slaves for the cult's leader, Keith Raniere who is accused of branding the women successfully recruited.
On Saturday, Mack released a letter that, in part, said:
“I threw myself into the teachings of Keith Raniere with everything I had…I believed, wholeheartedly, that his mentorship was leading me to a better, more enlightened version of myself. I devoted my loyalty, my resources, and, ultimately, my life to him. This was the biggest mistake and regret of my life…”
Mack is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday. The former actress faces up to 17 years in jail, though her attorneys are asking for no jail time.
For his part in the sex-cult, Raniere was sentenced in 2020 to 120 years in prison.