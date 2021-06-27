CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
KERN COUNTY (CBSLA) – Fire crews from CalFire, Kern County Fire and others are battling the so called ShellFire, a brusher off Interstate 5 and Grapevine Road that has grown to some 1,200 acres with only 2% containment.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

