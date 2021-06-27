KERN COUNTY (CBSLA) – Fire crews from CalFire, Kern County Fire and others are battling the so called ShellFire, a brusher off Interstate 5 and Grapevine Road that has grown to some 1,200 acres with only 2% containment.
#ShellFire Update 1: Firefighters from @kerncountyfire @CAL_FIRE @forestservice @VCFD @BLMFire continue to work at containing the fire off Interstate 5 south of Grapevine rd. Current acreage is 1200 with 2% containment. pic.twitter.com/69jYBnPZ7w
— Kern County Fire (@kerncountyfire) June 28, 2021