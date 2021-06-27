CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Southern California is bracing for what the National Weather Service is calling a “dangerous and record-breaking” heat wave, and county officials have prepared a number of cooling center locations for residents.

Temperatures Sunday and into the work-week are expected to be hot, including into the triple-digits for parts of the Southland. Inland temperatures are expected to be well above-average. A heat advisory and excessive heat warnings are expected to take effect Sunday and into Monday.

Los Angeles County

Click here for real-time information about available cooling centers in L.A. County.

Acton Agua Dulce Library

Open Sunday, June 27, 2021 to Monday, June 28, 2021

Hours of operation: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lancaster Library

Open Sunday, June 27, 2021 to Monday, June 28, 2021

Hours of operation: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Quartz Hill Library

Open Sunday, June 27, 2021 to Monday, June 28, 2021

Hours of operation: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Claremont Library

Open Sunday, June 27, 2021 to Tuesday, June 29, 2021

Hours of operation: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

La Puente Library

Open Sunday, June 27, 2021 to Tuesday, June 29, 2021

Hours of operation: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

