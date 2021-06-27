LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Southern California is bracing for what the National Weather Service is calling a “dangerous and record-breaking” heat wave, and county officials have prepared a number of cooling center locations for residents.
Temperatures Sunday and into the work-week are expected to be hot, including into the triple-digits for parts of the Southland. Inland temperatures are expected to be well above-average. A heat advisory and excessive heat warnings are expected to take effect Sunday and into Monday.READ MORE: Former 'Smallville' Actress Allison Mack, Charged In NXIVM Sex-Trafficking Scandal, Speaks Out Ahead Of Wednesday Sentencing
Los Angeles County
Click here for real-time information about available cooling centers in L.A. County.
Acton Agua Dulce Library
Open Sunday, June 27, 2021 to Monday, June 28, 2021
Hours of operation: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Lancaster Library
Open Sunday, June 27, 2021 to Monday, June 28, 2021
Hours of operation: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Quartz Hill LibraryREAD MORE: Amidst Record High Temperatures, Families Flock To Public Pools And Aquatic Centers For Relief
Open Sunday, June 27, 2021 to Monday, June 28, 2021
Hours of operation: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Claremont Library
Open Sunday, June 27, 2021 to Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Hours of operation: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
La Puente Library
Open Sunday, June 27, 2021 to Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Hours of operation: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.MORE NEWS: LA County Sees Slight Uptick In Number Of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases