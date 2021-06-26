BALDWIN HILLS (CBSLA) – A woman died Saturday and two others were hospitalized when an SUV crashed into a house in Baldwin Hills and severed a natural gas line.
Paulina Zamudio lives in the home with her parents.
“And then I saw the car inside my parents’ bedroom,” she said. “I saw my dad but I couldn’t find my mom.”
Firefighters responded to the crash at 1:23 a.m. on the 3900 block of South Buckingham Road, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.
Two Los Angeles Police officers arrived on scene in an attempt to rescue two residents who were trapped inside the residence, Humphrey said. There was no fire.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
A male resident and the SUV driver were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Humphrey said.
The police officers sustained minor injuries but declined to be taken to a hospital.
