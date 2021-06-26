STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) – Fire officials said they are ready for more wildfires as the west coast, including Southern California, enters what the National Weather Service has called a “dangerous and record breaking heat wave.”
"We are now right back into it, having to be prepared moment by moment, day by day for the eventual brush fire that's going to happen, that's going to call us all to the field again," Jonathan Matheny, a Los Angeles County Fire Spokesperson, said.
Aerial video taken Friday show firefighters dropping water on a brusher in Santa Clarita using the Firehawk Helicopter. Officials said they are expecting elevated wildfire threats starting Sunday when temperatures are expected to spike.
However, fire crews have already been hard at work, saying they put out at least three small brush fires, including two in the Santa Clarita Valley area, Saturday.
"We're having that happen almost every single day now," Matheny said.
Experts say that this fire season appeared to have started earlier than previous seasons.
“We are six weeks earlier in seeing the level of dried out brush, low humidity in the actual plants itself, low amounts of moisture and humidity in those plants because we didn’t have much rain. A plant is simply fuel, so now we have a fuel more ready to ignite now than in the past same time of year,” Matheny said.
Some residents in the area say they are prepared for the season.
“At our house, they did brush clearing,” said Saugus resident Juan Escobar. “We live off a little scenic canyon there. So, they did some brush clearing.”