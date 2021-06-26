VENICE (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Police Department’s West Bureau Homicide announced the arrest Saturday of 38-year-old Michael McClain, a Venice area resident, in connection to the Friday killing of 49-year-0ld Michael Hall.
Police were called to the encampment, near Ocean Front Walk and Dudley Avenue, at about 3:20 p.m. Friday. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man in his late 40s suffering from blunt force trauma to the head inside of a tent. The Los Angeles Fire Department said the man died at the scene.READ MORE: LA County Reports 366 New Cases Of COVID-19 As Numbers Continue To Rise
At around 5:53 p.m., Pacific officers located and detained the suspect at 3rd Avenue and Sunset Avenue at another homeless encampment. McClain was detained and questioned by homicide investigators. He was later booked for murder.
The victim had an ongoing dispute with the suspect and another homeless person, according to investigators.READ MORE: Philip Anschutz Reportedly Sells Stake In Lakers To Two Dodgers Owners
Family members identified the victim and said he had just moved into the encampment a few weeks ago and believed that his death was the result of a love triangle.
Police are continuing to investigate and urge anyone with information to contact West Bureau Homicide investigators at 213-382-9470. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS or online at www.crimestoppers.org.MORE NEWS: SUV Plows Into Baldwin Hills Home, Killing Woman