LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Alex Trebek and Larry King were among the winners at the 48th annual Daytime Emmy Awards.
Trebek won for outstanding game show host for the third consecutive year and eighth time overall. The longtime "Jeopardy!" host died of cancer in November.
The other nominees were Wayne Brady of “Let’s Make a Deal,” Steve Harvey of “Family Feud,” Alfonso Ribeiro for “Catch 21” and Pat Sajak for “Wheel of Fortune.”
King, who died in January, won for outstanding informative talk show host, his first victory in the category. He had been nominated in the category four previous times.
The other nominees were Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan and Lili Estefan for “Red Table Talk: The Estefans”; Tamron Hall for “Tamron Hall”; Taraji P. Henson and Tracie Jade for “Peace of Mind with Taraji”; Rachael Ray for “Rachael Ray”; Amy Robach, Dr. Jennifer Ashton and TJ Holmes for “GMA3: What You Need to Know”; and Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris for “Red Table Talk.”
“General Hospital” won for outstanding drama series for a record 14th time and first since 2017. The other nominees were CBS’ “The Young and the Restless” and “The Bold and the Beautiful” and NBC’s “Days of Our Lives.”
The field consisted of all the daytime dramas airing on the original three major broadcast networks.
“Jeopardy!” won for outstanding game show for the second consecutive year and 17th time overall. The other nominees were “Family Feud,” “Let’s Make a Deal,” “The Price is Right” and “Wheel of Fortune.”
Trebek, King and Regis Philbin were honored during a special segment featuring Kathy Lee Gifford, Ken Jeong, Martha Stewart and Robin Roberts. Philbin died last July at age 88.
The ceremony was held in a largely virtual format and hosted by Sheryl Underwood, a host of the CBS daytime talk show “The Talk.”
Presenters included Al Roker, Deidre Hall, Drew Barrymore, Gloria Estefan, Mario Lopez, Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest, Tamron Hall and Nate Burleson.
Here is a list of winners:
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES
General Hospital (ABC)
OUTSTANDING LIMITED DRAMA SERIES
Studio City (Amazon Prime Video)
OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW
Jeopardy! (Syndicated)
OUTSTANDING LEGAL/COURTROOM PROGRAM
The People’s Court (Syndicated)
OUTSTANDING MORNING SHOW
CBS Sunday Morning (CBS)
OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW
Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)
OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW
The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated)
OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT NEWS PROGRAM
Entertainment Saturday evening (Syndicated)
OUTSTANDING DAYTIME SPECIAL EVENT
Space Launch Live: America Returns to Space (Discovery and Science Channel)
OUTSTANDING DAYTIME NON-FICTION SPECIAL
Creators for Change on Girls’ Education with Michelle Obama (You Tube Originals)
OUTSTANDING DAYTIME PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous/Launch Campaign (Netflix)
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Maurice Benard as Sonny Corinthos, General Hospital
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Marla Adams as Dina Mergeron, The Young and the Restless
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Max Gail as Mike Corbin, General Hospital
OUTSTANDING YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A DRAMA SERIES
Victoria Konefal as Ciara Brady, Days of Our Lives
OUTSTANDING GUEST PERFORMER IN A DRAMA SERIES
Cady McClain as Jennifer Horton-Devereaux, Days of Our Lives
OUTSTANDING CULINARY HOST
Ina Garten, Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro
OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW HOST
Alex Trebek, Jeopardy!
OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK SHOW HOST
Larry King, Larry King Now
OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW HOST
Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show
OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES
The Young and the Restless (CBS)
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DRAMA SERIES
General Hospital (ABC)
OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION FOR A DAYTIME PROGRAM
The Letter for the King (Netflix)
OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SONG
“Unsaid Emily,” Julie and the Phantoms
OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM
Studio City (Amazon Prime Video)
OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DIRECTION
Odd Squad (PBS)
OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL TEAM FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM
General Hospital (ABC)
OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL TEAM
Sesame Street (HBO)
OUTSTANDING MULTIPLE CAMERA EDITING FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM
Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)
OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND EDITING FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM
The Letter for the King (Netflix)
OUTSTANDING LIVE AND DIRECT-TO-TAPE SOUND MIXING
The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated)
OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM
General Hospital (ABC)
OUTSTANDING ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM
Endlings (Hulu)
OUTSTANDING ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN
Odd Squad (PBS)
OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM
Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)
OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING
The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix)
OUTSTANDING HAIRSTYLING FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM
The Letter for the King (Netflix)
OUTSTANDING HAIRSTYLING
The Real (Syndicated)
OUTSTANDING MAKEUP FOR A DRAMA OR DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM
Dash & Lily (Netflix)
OUTSTANDING MAKEUP
The Real (Syndicated)
