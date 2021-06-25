LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Gas prices in Los Angeles County are at their highest level since July of 2015.
AAA and the Oil Price Information Service says the average price for a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County is now at $4.285, nearly 10 cents higher than a month ago. In Orange County, the same gallon of gas is at $4.239.
Gas prices typically rise as summer travel ramps up and California phases in its higher-cost summer blend. Demand may be even higher this year due to a pent-up desire to hit the road after more than a year of lockdowns and travel restrictions.
But in addition to all that, there may be another issue driving up gas prices.
"This past week, two local refineries reported flaring issues which usually translates into production issues," Jeffrey Spring of the Automobile Club of Southern California. "We'll see in the next few days how this might affect retail prices."
