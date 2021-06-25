LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County courthouses will no longer require social distancing starting Monday but masks will still be required, the presiding judge announced Thursday.
“For many months, we have required everyone in a courthouse to socially distance and remain six feet apart — at entrances and in hallways, elevators, courtrooms and offices,” Presiding Judge Eric C. Taylor said in a written statement. “Beginning June 28, it will no longer be required to stay six feet apart from other people.READ MORE: Magnitude 3.1 Earthquake Rattles Rancho Cucamonga
“I want to extend my sincere gratitude to everyone who has made this day possible by following federal, state and L.A. County public health protocols and who led the efforts towards public vaccination. This is a great day for everyone who visits and works in our courthouses.”
The court is “aligning with, and responsibly following, federal, state and county public health and Cal/OSHA workplace guidance that eliminates social distancing in public spaces,” Taylor said.READ MORE: New List Of Species A Gauge Of LA's Biodiversity, Environmental Health
“Public health guidance also dictates safety measures, including mask-wearing, to protect workers and the public from the spread of the virus and those persons not yet vaccinated. This is a huge step forward in our rise from the pandemic,” Taylor said.
The court is also canceling its remote audio attendance program that has allowed the media and the public to listen remotely to courtroom proceedings without going to court since Jan. 11.MORE NEWS: Derek Chauvin Sentenced To 22.5 Years For Murder Of George Floyd
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)