LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities are investigating multiple shooting scenes in the Hollywood Hills and West Hollywood early Friday morning. At least one person was killed.
The first shooting was reported at 2:05 a.m. in the area of Blue Jay Way and Thrasher Avenue, according to Los Angeles police.
There was also a second crime scene at Santa Monica Boulevard and Doheny Drive in West Hollywood.
One person was killed and a second wounded in the incidents.
There may be even more crime scenes, police said.
The circumstances of the shootings and how they are possibly connected was unclear.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.