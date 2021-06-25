LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man who led police on a pursuit across two busy LAX runways remains hospitalized with a leg injury Friday.
Ramon Antonio Angulobello, 36, faces charges of grand theft auto and felony vandalism after allegedly crashing through a FedEx warehouse gate adjacent to Los Angeles International Airport, then speeding across two runways with police in pursuit.
Angulobello remains hospitalized with a leg injury, according to the LAPD. However, even though the incident may be the worst security breach at a U.S. airport in a decade, he may be cited and released because he has no prior offenses.
At least one American Airlines flight was delayed from deplaning during the incident.