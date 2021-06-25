LA CAÑADA FLINTRIDGE (CBSLA) — Fire chiefs from five counties have made an unprecedented appeal to Southern California residents to get ready now for what could be the worst fire season ever.
Properties around La Cañada Flintridge are now neatly manicured because there’s a price to pay if you don’t.READ MORE: Man Injured After Jumping Out Of Airplane Taxiing At LAX
The area was hit hard by the Station Fire in 2009 and since then, an aggressive fire prevention program has been in place.
Homes that don’t have enough brush clearance can get fined for the danger it can pose to fire-prone areas.
During a news conference in La Cañada Flintridge, they said we may be in for one of the worst fire seasons on record.READ MORE: 'It Was Like An Explosion': 10-Pound Chunk Of Ice Falls Through Roof Of Yucaipa Home
“We’re in for a long haul, I fear,” said Chief Brian Fennessy of the O.C. Fire Authority.
L.A. County Fire Chief Daryl Osby also said there are some other concerns with the level of precipitation.
“Los Angeles County and the southern region this year we only received 40 percent of the expected rainfall, which is very problematic and troubling to us first responders,” Osby said.MORE NEWS: LAPD Investigating After Man Found Dead At Venice Beach Boardwalk Encampment
Residents are urged to have an evacuation plan ready to go for when a fire sparks.