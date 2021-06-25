WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – One man was killed and four others wounded in a shootout during a robbery attempt in the Hollywood Hills early Friday morning.

The shooting was reported at 2:05 a.m. outside a home in the area of Blue Jay Way and Thrasher Avenue.

According to Los Angeles police, two suspects were driving down Blue Jay Way when they saw two men on the street. The men happened to be visiting someone nearby.

The suspects robbed the men of high-end items, and during the execution of the robbery, a nearby security guard saw what was happening and tried to intervene.

There was an exchange of gunfire, during which the security guard, the two robbery victims and the two suspects were all wounded.

The suspects jumped into the back of a dark-colored Audi sedan with a getaway driver and sped away, police said.

A short time later, that same car was spotted and pulled over by police at Santa Monica Boulevard and Doheny Drive in West Hollywood. One of the suspects was pronounced dead at the scene from his gunshots wounds.

The second suspect was taken to a hospital, police said. He was handcuffed to a stretcher as he was loaded into an ambulance. The driver was arrested.

Meanwhile, the security guard and the two robbery victims were also hospitalized. The security guard, a retired law enforcement officer, was in critical condition. The conditions of the two robbery victims was unclear. Both were stable, police disclosed.

It’s unclear if the two suspects had been targeting a home in the neighborhood prior to the shooting, or whether the robbery was simply a crime of opportunity, police said.

No names have been released.