LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man was injured Friday after jumping out of an airplane taxiing at the Los Angeles International Airport, authorities said.
According to Los Angeles Airport Police, a United Express flight, operated by SkyWest Airlines, was taxiing away from the gate area at about 7:10 p.m. when a male passenger onboard opened the door of the aircraft and exited onto the taxiway.
A spokesperson with the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that the man attempted to breach the cockpit before opening “the exit door and [fleeing] the aircraft via the emergency slide.”
Airport police officers and the Los Angeles Fire Department responded immediately and the man was treated at the scene for unknown injuries before being taken to an area hospital.
Authorities said nobody onboard the aircraft was injured and the aircraft was able to taxi back to the gate area.
The flight was originally scheduled to leave LAX at 6:55 p.m. heading to Salt Lake City. The flight was rescheduled to leave at 9:15 p.m.
The FAA and local authorities are investigating.