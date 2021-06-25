VENICE (CBSLA) — Los Angeles police Friday were investigating after a man was found dead at a homeless encampment near the intersection of Ocean Front Walk and Dudley Avenue in Venice.
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers were called to the encampment at about 3:20 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found a man in his late 40s suffering from blunt force trauma to the head.
The Los Angeles Fire Department said the man died at the scene. Police said they did not believe it was gang related.
The suspect has not been located, and the victim’s identity has not been released, though authorities said he might be homeless.