By CBSLA Staff
LA CAÑADA FLINTRIDGE (CBSLA) — Two arrests were made on Friday around noon involving a reported stolen vehicle, suspected drugs and two weapons.

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle in question near La Granada Way and La Barranca Road in La Cañada Flintridge.

The driver and passenger, whose names have not yet been released, were both arrested.

Deputies said upon searching the car, they found a pellet rifle, a pistol and what was believed to be narcotics, according to a statement.

The passenger was arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The driver was arrested for driving without the owner’s consent and possession of a controlled substance.