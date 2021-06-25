LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Sam Wildman was driving on the 91 Freeway on her way to a weekend getaway with a friend on May 3 when a BB gun pellet shattered her rear passenger window.

“My friend said your window, your window,” Wildman said. “I said, ‘We just need to move out of here and get as far away from where we are as possible. Something is terribly wrong.'”

The next day, the 83-year-old went to a Safelite window repair shop recommended by her auto insurance. She said they did not have any glass in stock for her 2021 Hyundai Elantra, so they put on a sheet of plastic and duct taped it to her car as a temporary fix.

“They made four appointments for me throughout the month of May and up until June 12, which was last Saturday,” Wildman said. “And all four were canceled because of lack of inventory.”

Almost two months later and Wildman is still waiting for her replacement window.

“I don’t feel safe, and I’m not able to really go anywheres because of concern of vandalism or to have my car stolen,” she said.

The long wait is due to COVID-related supply chain delays that, coupled with a construction boom, have caused a global shortage on glass.

But Wildman’s car is nearly brand new — she got it just a few months before the shooting — and her daughter has been helping her to get the window fixed, but hasn’t been able to get any results either.

“I want her to be safe, and I think this is something that Hyundai needs to take care of and resolve,” Jennifer Kesner said.

Wildman said that after staying inside for more than a year due to COVID, all she wanted to do was get back to her old way of life. And, at her age, she cannot do that without a car.

“I don’t want to go any place big,” she said. “I just want to survive.”

A spokesperson for Hyundai told CBS Los Angeles that the company would get Wildman a replacement window at a local dealership. However, she will not be able to get it replaced until early July because the glass is on backorder.