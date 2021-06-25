LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Just 33 custom pairs of shoes custom made with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Lakers home jersey will be released for sale Saturday to benefit the Lakers star’s Skyhook Foundation.
The shoe, called the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Forum sneaker, is custom-designed by Factory8384, is priced at $1,000 each, and will be signed by Abdul-Jabbar. Only 33 pairs will be made available for sale, for the number on Abdul-Jabbar's Lakers jersey.
The Adidas Forum shoe was first released in 1984 in homage to the Forum in Inglewood. This new iteration of the shoe celebrates the team's 1985 NBA Championship, after which Abdul-Jabbar was named the Finals MVP.
The limited-edition shoe will be released at Sneaker Con, which starts Saturday on the mobile-first experience app NTWRK. Each pair will be individually numbered for authenticity.
All proceeds from the shoe’s sale will benefit Abdul-Jabbar’s Skyhook Foundation, which bring STEM curriculum to youth in underserved communities in Los Angeles.