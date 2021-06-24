FONTANA (CBSLA) — A San Bernardino County sheriff’s sergeant has been arrested on suspicion of possessing and distributing child pornography.
Marc Goodwin, 43, was arrested Thursday by members of Fontana police’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit. Fontana police say they were alerted by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that Goodwin had electronically transmitted an image containing possible child pornography.READ MORE: Hermosa Beach City Council Extends City's COVID Outdoor Dining, Retail Program
Fontana police officers served a search warrant and seized several electronic devices which will be analyzed for further evidence of child pornography, officials said. Investigators say Goodwin transmitted the images using the email address of loweredforlife@yahoo.com.READ MORE: FTC Sending Out Refund Checks To Victims Of Los Angeles-Based A1 DocPrep Inc., Streamlined Marketing
Goodwin is being held without bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday. Fontana police say the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department is fully cooperating with the investigation.MORE NEWS: Extreme Heat Warning Issued For Santa Clarita, Antelope And San Fernando Valleys This Weekend
Anyone with information about Goodwin or may have received a pornographic image under the loweredforlife@yahoo.com address can contact Detective Brad Guith at bguith@fontana.org.