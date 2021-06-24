CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
PALM SPRINGS (CBSLA) — Palm Springs got a fractional amount of rainfall Wednesday, but it still broke a 128-year-old record.

Rainfall hasn’t fallen on Riverside and Palm Springs on June 23 since 1893, according to the National Weather Service. That set a new record, even though Palm Springs only got 0.03 inches of rain, and Riverside got even less – 0.02 inches.

Further south, Chula Vista in San Diego County got 0.04 inches of rain, breaking a record set in 1918.

The tropical weather system also brought lightning strikes to the region. The National Weather Service says 105 lightning strikes were counted in San Bernardino County, while 41 were seen in Riverside County.