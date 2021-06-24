PALM SPRINGS (CBSLA) — Palm Springs got a fractional amount of rainfall Wednesday, but it still broke a 128-year-old record.
Rainfall hasn't fallen on Riverside and Palm Springs on June 23 since 1893, according to the National Weather Service. That set a new record, even though Palm Springs only got 0.03 inches of rain, and Riverside got even less – 0.02 inches.
San Diego didn't have a record breaking day (just a record tying one), but 3 other places did! Palm Springs, Riverside, and Chula Vista all broke rainfall records today without rainfall totals exceeding 0.05". #CAwx pic.twitter.com/cEvG6bkcWG
— NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) June 23, 2021
Further south, Chula Vista in San Diego County got 0.04 inches of rain, breaking a record set in 1918.
The tropical weather system also brought lightning strikes to the region. The National Weather Service says 105 lightning strikes were counted in San Bernardino County, while 41 were seen in Riverside County.