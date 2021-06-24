NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – After a year of movie theaters being mostly empty due to COVID-19, moviegoers got their tickets early for “Fast and Furious 9,” a summer blockbuster they’ve been waiting to see for months now.

“I’m very happy to be back in the movie theater and I hope people do it all the time,” Raul Aranda told CBSLA’s Kandiss Crone.

Jordan Hernandez said it was noticeable that more people are now out and about, ready to go to movie theaters.

“You could tell there’s a lot more people coming in now. This is probably a movie that will bring people out for sure,” Hernandez said.

Hardcore fans paid extra for the 4-D showing in North Hollywood, an interactive experience that was a big draw, especially after people have been cooped inside for months.

Many moviegoers were taking advantage of the state’s new guidelines, which don’t require people who are vaccinated to wear masks in public. Still, some people chose to air on the side of caution.

“There’s a lot of people that do take care of themselves,” Kevin Marroquin, a moviegoer, said. “There are a lot of people that are ‘whatever’ about it. I’m vaccinated, but I’m still wearing a mask.”

Hollywood insiders say that this “Fast and Furious” sequel is set to bring in $60 million, a huge gain vital in getting the industry back on track after a year and the pandemic keeping fans from seeing movies.

Angelique Jackson of Variety 233 said that if the film hits the number industry experts think it will, it would be a record for the pandemic box office era.

“So, it’s one of those interesting things, it’s going to be a big blockbuster we hope and expect, but it’s a blockbuster for a different time,” Jackson said.

Fans, though, are just excited to get back to a sense of normalcy.