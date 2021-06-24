RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – A Moreno Valley man accused of brandishing a handgun and threatening two motorists earlier this week was charged with assault Thursday.
Following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation, 50-year-old Javier Miguel Angel Gomez of Moreno Valley was arrested Tuesday and charged with felony assault, along with exhibition of a firearm not in self-defense, which is a misdemeanor.READ MORE: Supporters Of LA County District Attorney George Gascón Recall Effort To Gather In Whittier Thursday
Sheriff’s Sgt. Julio De Leon reported that deputies had been receiving calls starting in early June about a man roaming the streets, driving erratically, shouting threats and flashing guns.
In court documents, two men identified only by the initials “A.H.” and “J.T.” were named as victims. Neither of them were injured during their run-in with Gomez.
During the course of their investigation, detectives ultimately identified Gomez as the alleged perpetrator and arrested him. A search of his home in the 28800 block of Alessandro Boulevard revealed stolen and unregistered firearms and a cache of ammunition, according to Sgt. De Leon. Gomez was said to also be in possession of narcotics.READ MORE: Joseph Maez Charged In Long Beach Crash That Killed Man In Wheelchair
Gomez has no documented prior felony convictions in Riverside County, and officials did not disclose a possible motive for his alleged actions.
He’s being held in lieu of $25,000 bail at the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning and is slated to make his initial court appearance Friday at the Riverside Hall of Justice.
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)MORE NEWS: McDonald's Hosts Pop-Up COVID Vaccine Clinics At 70 Calif. Locations