LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A man was shot and killed Thursday evening in an unincorporated area near South Los Angeles.
The shooting occurred at about 7:50 p.m. in the 10600 block of Budlong Avenue, near Vermont Avenue, according to Deputy Morgan Arteaga of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not released.
It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting. No suspect description was provided.
Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.
