LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles International Airport Police said a male driver broke through a fence at the FedEx cargo facility and drove westbound on the surface road and airfield at LAX Thursday.
The incident occurred at around 6 p.m. The man, driving a silver four-door car with what appeared to be the letters "SOS" written on the hood of the vehicle breached the fence near the FedEx cargo facility. He then continued past FedEx jumbo-jets and across two runways on the south side of the airport where on busy days aircraft take off or land on both runways approximately every minute.
The pursuit ended at Atlantic Aviation, a private terminal for charter jets alongside Imperial Avenue.
Airport police were able to detain the drive and an investigation is ongoing, according to Lt. Karla Rodriguez. No injuries were reported.
Airport police were able to detain the drive and an investigation is ongoing, according to Lt. Karla Rodriguez. No injuries were reported.

All flight operations were stopped on runways 25 Right and 25 Left, while airport crews inspected the runways. They have since opened both runways.
Police officials have requested assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.