LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Angelenos can keep tabs on how the city of Los Angeles manages its finances thanks to a new dashboard which launched Thursday.
The dashboard includes the General and the Reserve Fund balances, city salaries and overtime, and budget revenues and expenditures, city Controller Ron Galperin disclosed.READ MORE: Extreme Heat Warning Issued For Santa Clarita, Antelope And San Fernando Valleys This Weekend
The “Inside L.A. City Finances” dashboard comes less than a week before L.A. fiscal year 2021-22 begins, with a historic $11.2 billion budget, including nearly $1 billion to combat the homelessness crisis.
“Until now, there hasn’t been a simple way for Angelenos to track the city’s complex and constantly changing finances in real time,” Galperin said. “This dashboard makes it easy for everyone to see how much money is in each of the city’s hundreds of funds daily, what revenue is coming in and where it’s coming from, and the current state of department spending. It gives residents a better understanding of L.A.’s financial health and encourages even greater accountability for public dollars.”READ MORE: Huntington Beach Police Arrest 2, Seize $3.5 Million Worth Of Drugs In Ongoing Investigation Into Mexico-Based Trafficking Group
On the dashboard, people can track:
- Daily balance of each fund controlled by the city
- General Fund monthly balances
- Reserve Fund monthly balances
- Special purpose fund balances
- Debt capacity and spending
- Budget breakdown
- Revenue received by the city
- Money spent by the city
- Payroll costs, including salaries and overtime
Once the fiscal year begins, budget data will be updated on the dashboard. People can explore it here.MORE NEWS: Final Missing Cow Which Escaped Meatpacking Plant Found In South El Monte Park; Songwriter Diane Warren Pays For Cow's Life To Be Spared
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)